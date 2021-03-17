Two upcoming special business meetings

MEETING NOTICE #1:

On Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 6pm, Binghamton City Council will hold a business meeting to consider a public hearing regarding the final draft plan from the Binghamton Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative.

As well as any other items the Council may want to consider.

The meeting will take place virtually as well as in the Second Floor Atrium in City Hall located at 38 Hawley Street in Binghamton, NY.

MEETING NOTICE #2:

Meeting 2 will take place on Monday, March 29th, 2021 at 6pm, Binghamton City council will be considering to vote on the final draft plan from the Binghamton Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative.

Along with any other topics the Council may wish to consider.

This meeting will also take place virtually and again be in the Second Floor Atrium in City Hall.

PLEASE NOTE:

Both of these meetings are being conducted in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.1.

The public is not allowed to attend these meetings in person in accordance with the NYS Executive Order No. 202.1.

Anyone attending may participate in both meetings via video conference.

To watch the meetings live, follow the instructions on the City’s website calendar entry for the meetings posted prior to the meeting.

Also, to participate in a public hearing or public comment period, City residents may do so by calling (607) 772-7100.