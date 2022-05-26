JOHNSON CITY, NY – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Johnson City on Sunday.

According to J.C. Police, the shooting took place on Grand Avenue near Harrison Street Sunday at about 10 p.m.

While detectives do not believe anyone was injured in the gunfire, a nearby, occupied home was struck.

Detectives confronted 18 year-old Qualyn Terry and a 16 year-old along Saint Charles Street on Wednesday.

Police say the 2 suspects discarded 2 handguns as they attempted to escape.

Police recovered a Taurus semi-automatic 9 millimeter pistol and a .40 caliber defaced pistol.

Terry was charged with criminal possession of a weapon while the 16 year old was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon as well as reckless endangerment.