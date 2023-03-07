BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At around 8:15 last night, Binghamton Police responded to 127 Susquehanna Street for a shots fired incident with a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle refused to pull over. It was pursued by officers to the area of Cypress Street where the driver finally stopped.

During the investigation, Binghamton Police were advised that two male victims had been shot and were transported to a local hospital.

One victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot, and the other sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers searched the area of 127 Susquehanna Street and found both 9mm and .380cal shell casings.

Two individuals in the fleeing vehicle were arrested, but neither have been charged with anything related to the shooting.

Instead, a search of the vehicle revealed 9.5 grams of crack cocaine, 8 suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, and $760.

27-year-old Juan Genao has been charged with 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

25-year-old Skylar Pierre Louis has been charged Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

More charges may be presented.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.