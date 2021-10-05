Two regional banks merge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two regional banks with business in our area have announced plans to merge.

Syracuse-based Community Bank is acquiring Elmira Savings Bank and its 12 branches across the Southern Tier.

Elmira Savings Bank closed its Vestal Parkway location but still operates a loan center at 84 Court Street in Binghamton.

Community Bank already has offices in Johnson City, Owego and Nichols.

Pending regulatory and shareholder approval, the merger is expected to take place the first quarter of next year.