BINGHAMTON, NY- Two local organizations that work to fight the opioid epidemic were just awarded grants.

The Broome County Health Department announced that the Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) and Truth Pharm were the recipients of this mini-grant.

$13,000 dollars was made available and each organization received $6,500 for each project.

This grant helps strengthen opioid related education and provide better access to Narcan.

Community Health Worker Ken Butler was there to accept the grant for Truth Pharm.

“Now we can expand even further into high risk communities, we’ve been doing that so far but with this grant we’re going to be able to expand it even more,” says Butler.

Carmela Pirich of ACBC says the grant will help purchase a harm reduction vending machine.

With the alarming number of fatal overdoses that have occurred recently, County Executive Jason Garnar says today we are partnering for a better tomorrow to help save more lives in Broome County, and this is a step in the right direction.