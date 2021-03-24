Two men shot in Columbus Park, $1,000 reward being offered in catching shooter

BINGHAMTON, NY – 2 men were shot at a park in downtown Binghamton yesterday evening.

Binghamton Police responded to Columbus Park at around 6:40 to find a man lying in the parking lot near the basketball courts.

He had been shot in both legs.

Police later determined that a total of 5 shots had been fired, and that a second man had been struck in the wrist.

The second victim had already been given a ride to the hospital.

his is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Binghamton Police at 772-7080.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

