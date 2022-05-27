FLEISCHMANN, NY – State Police arrested two men in Fleischmann, New York for breaking a window at a synagogue.

On Friday, May 20th at roughly 9:42 p.m, 21 year old Joseph Hayes of Middletown New York, and 26 year old Cory Bartley of Fleischmann both threw a rock at a synagogue in the village, one breaking a window.

The investigation did not uncover any evidence to believe that the building was targeted because it is a synagogue.

Both were charged with criminal mischief, and Hayes was also charged of criminal trespassing.

The subjects are to return to Middletown court on June 23rd.