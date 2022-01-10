ONEONTA, NY – New York State Police at Oneonta are reporting two arrests following a Friday burglary.

42 year-old Ryan Flood of Davenport and 34 year-old Timothy White of Oneonta were arrested after police responded to a call around 5:30 Friday evening in Davenport.

According to police, two men known to the victim threatened, pistol whipped and stole items from him.

Flood was arrested shortly after midnight on the 8th, and was found to be in possession of an unregistered handgun.

White was arrested on the 8th as well, around 5 AM.

Both men were arraigned and remanded to Delaware County jail, held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.