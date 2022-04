VESTAL, NY – Two men were arrested on Wednesday when Vestal Police conducted a drug raid.

Police searched 1412 Old Vestal Road on Wednesday and allegedly discovered 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

46-year-old William Bish the 4th, who police say lives at the home, and 63 year-old Kevin Klein of Johnson City were arrested and charged with a variety of drug possession charges.

Bish was sent to the Broome County Jail without bail while Klein was issued an appearance ticket and was released.