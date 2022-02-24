JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City Police Department is reporting the arrests of two young men for having illegal substances.

20 year-old Damien Marrero of Johnson City and 18 year-old Jermori Mills of Binghamton were both arrested on Tuesday after police stopped their vehicle on Laurel Street for a vehicle and traffic violation.

Marrero was driving. While an officer was speaking with Mills, he noticed Marrero remove a substance from his pocket and attempt to hide it.

The officer took the substance and recovered 10 grams of cocaine from the men, as well as $2,900 in cash.

The men were processes and released in compliance with New York State bail reform laws.