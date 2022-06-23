CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two John Deere zero-turn lawn mowers were stolen from Cazenovia Equipment on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville. The larceny occurred between June 17th and June 20th, according to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is requesting public assistance to help their investigation. Anyone who may have any information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Gary Williams at 607-758-5583.

The mowers pictured below are not the actual lawn mowers that were stolen but are the exact models that were reported missing.