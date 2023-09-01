TOWN OF WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle-pickup truck accident in the Town of Windsor.

An investigation from the Sheriff’s Office showed that on August 31, Cody Beavers, 26, of Windsor was operating his motorcycle at a high speed on Atwell Road. Beavers failed to keep right as he traveled around a curve. He then hit a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. Beavers and his passenger, Megan Monteforte, 23, of Hallstead, PA, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Although Beavers and Monteforte were wearing helmets, they sustained serious injuries. Both were flown to UHS Wilson Medical Hospital via Life Net.

During the investigation, it was found that Beavers was driving an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle without a license. He was issued multiple uniform traffic tickets.

Windsor Fire Department, West Windsor Fire Department, Eastern Broome EMS, Barnes-Kasson Hospital EMS, Superior Ambulance and Broome Ambulance also responded to the accident.