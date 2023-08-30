HARPURSVILLE, NY (WBGH/WIVT) – Two Golden Headed Lion Tamarin monkeys officially live in Broome County.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville announced that today, August 30th, is the first day that guests will be able to get a look at the newest residents, Denver and Palmira.

The two were assigned to Animal Adventure through The Golden Headed Lion Tamarin Cooperative Breeding Coalition, which was created to facilitate genetic diversity, and a self-sustaining regional population.

The golden headed lion tamarin was added to the endangered species list in 1982. Since then, populations have recovered, thanks to education, conservation and preservation initiatives. They remain classified as endangered, inhabiting only 2-5% of their original natural habitat.

“We are very excited to welcome another critically endangered species to Animal Adventure Park,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “We continue our Mission: Conservation initiative and look forward to being part of positive progress through education, conservation, and preservation.”

Animal Adventure Park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Last admissions at 4 p.m). The Preserve is open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last vehicle entry 3 p.m.)