BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that two men will serve time in New York State Prison on felony drug charges.

Gregory Jackson, 47 of the Bronx, was sentenced to 3 years in prison along with 2 years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In March, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the vehicle that was being operated by Jackson. In that vehicle, they recovered a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl that Jackson possessed with the intent to sell.

Another man, Michael Carley, 44 of Johnson City and Anderson, South Carolina, also plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In January, Carley was stopped by Vestal Police for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. During the stop, it was found that Carley was wanted on an unrelated warrant and he was taken into custody. While in custody, he was found to be in possession of over 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine.

Carley will be sentenced to 2 years in New York State and 2 years of post-release supervision on November 28th.

“Though overdoses are on the rise, New York State still classifies drug dealing and possession as a non-violent offenses. If you bring poison into our community, you will get prison time,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.