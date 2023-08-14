CORTLAND COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Two Cortland men are facing sex crime charges in separate incidents.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52- year-old Thomas Leonard last Friday and charged him with two counts of sex abuse and two counts of forcible touching.

Leonard is accused of sexually abusing a victim known to him on two occasions between May and August of this year.

In a separate case, the Cortland Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Spencer Burns on Saturday and charged him with criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Burns is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a victim that he knew last Wednesday.