UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two have been arrested following an alleged larceny at the Family Dollar in Unadilla.

On May 7th, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the store on 171 Main Street. It was alleged that 46-year-old Mandy Keator and 22-year-old Brian Mahar left the store without paying for items.

Deputies found the two suspects and conducted a traffic stop nearby.

Keator and Mahar were both found to be in possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine. Mahar also had fentanyl.

They were both charged with Criminal Possession and Petit Larceny and sent to the Otsego County Jail.