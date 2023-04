ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Oneonta.

18-year-old Nicholas Leach and 19-year-old Amy Parody, both from Schenectady, were found to have stolen several items from a local business and were taken into custody.

They were both released on appearance tickets and are set to appear in the Town of Oneonta Court on later dates.