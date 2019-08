Commuters in the Town of Union may need to temporarily look for an alternate route.

The intersection of Nanticoke Drive and Twist Run Road will be closed to all traffic beginning next Monday at 7 am. The intersection will be closed due to the replacement of the culvert on Nanticoke Drive. All through traffic will need to seek alternate routes, a detour utilizing local roads will be in place.

The intersection is scheduled to reopen to traffic on August 19th.