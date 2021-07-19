Twin Tiers Honor Flight returns after two years

BINGHAMTON, NY – After taking about a 2 year break, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight is back.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight raises money to fly World World Two veterans down to Washington, D.C.

In addition to flying them to DC, there is also a two day bus trip option.

World War 2 survivors get a chance to visit national memorials and pay their respects.

The organization plans on taking about 75 veterans next time.

Harold Gary, who is 100 years old this year and is a U-S Navy World War 2 veteran, got the chance to go to DC and he says he encourages all veterans to go.

“It’s inspiring and it’s humbling. I don’t know if I could put it any stronger than that. It’s worth going,” says Gary.

Veterans will visit Arlington National Cemetery, the monuments, and even lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown.

The trip is free for veterans, but guardians must pay a fee.

To sign up, go to twintiershonorflight.com.

This year, the plane will take off on September 15th from the Greater Binghamton Airport.