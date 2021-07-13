Twin Tiers Honor Flight fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – Any and all motorcycle riders are invited to get together and raise money for the Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

At 8:30 this Saturday, bikers are encouraged to meet at the Broome Community College for registration.

It’s $20 per bike and $10 per passenger.

From there, bikers will ride through the countryside to the Veterans Home in Oxford, NY and finishing up at the Lackawanna train station at 1.

Jeff Schrecengost, a Chaplin with the Honor Flight says he never got a chance to serve for our country, which is why he wanted to give back.

“If it wasn’t for the veterans, we wouldn’t have a free America. The veterans go out there and run towards the fight, they willing give their lives to protect our freedom,” says Chaplin.

The public is invited to go to the Lackawanna Train Station at noon.

There will be cars from the Mustang Club, Corvette Club, and Classic Car Club.

The event will also feature a live band, food trucks, BBQ chicken, ice cream and a silent auction.

All proceeds will go to the TTHF.

Visit their Facebook page, TTHF Ride of Honor for more information.