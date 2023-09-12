BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A baseball field that’s been home to high school, Legion and Babe Ruth League championships is getting $2 million makeover.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that a project to install artificial turf at Conlon Field in Binghamton is underway. Kraham says the field at MacArthur Park is the area’s premier location for amateur baseball, hosting statewide high school baseball championships and Legion tournaments. It’s also the home field for Binghamton high school, Seton Catholic Central and hosts games for the Rec Department’s Babe Ruth League.

But the field has been damaged by recent major floods. Kraham says the new turf will be more flood resistant. He says two local companies, Clark of Delhi and Chenango Contracting of Johnson City, are doing the work. Both have experience installing turf fields in high profile areas across the country.

“Every kid, no matter where you live in Broome County, has always dreamed of playing under the lights at Conlon Field. It’s where the best baseball in Binghamton has always been played. So, we want to have the best amenities here for those players and those families,” said Kraham.

In addition to the field, the project is installing new drainage, outfield and sideline fencing, bullpens, batting cages and a new batter’s eye. The dugouts and building containing the concession stand and announcements booth are not part of the project.

Kraham says the new field will allow Conlon to also host soccer and football games. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.