Tully’s Good Times restaurant to support Special Olympics NY in local law and order night

From: Tully’s Good Times Restaurants:

ALBANY, NY- In its 7th year as a major sponsor, Tully’s Good Times Restaurants will expand its fundraising effort and team up with law enforcement agencies to support the Special Olympics New York and the Law Enforcement Torch Run initiative, specifically in the Central, Western, Northern New York and the Southern Tier.

On Wednesday, June 9th from 5 to 8 p.m., Tully’s Restaurants will host a “Law & Orders Night.”

Local Law Enforcement and Special Olympic New York Athletes team up with the staff from Tully’s to become celebrity waiters for the night.

They help serve tables, bus and host for the night to help raise funds for the local athletes.

“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing back Law and Order night in partnership with Tully’s, after having miss last year’s celebration due to the pandemic.

Thank you as always to our friends in local law enforcement and at Tully’s locations throughout the state for supporting our Special Olympics New York Athletes,” said Stacey Hengsterman, president and CEO of Special Olympics New York.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 68,000 athletes across New York with year-round training, athletic competition and health screenings.

The organization also partners with about 250 schools state wide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.

All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers.

The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally.

For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.

Established in Batavia, NY in 1991, Tully’s Good Times are locally owned and operated, sports-themed, casual dining restaurants with a family atmosphere.

With twelve locations throughout New York State, Tully’s is proud to be a staple of life in Central and Western New York.

Tully’s features a unique, extensive menu, great drink specials, more than 80 TV’s per location showing all sports all the time, outstanding customer service, huge portions, low prices and game rooms to entertain the whole family.

For more information, including our full menu, list of locations, gift cards and directions, visit www.tullysgoodtimes.com.