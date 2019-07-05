Tsha’s Kitchen is a taste of Caribbean fusion

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A new Caribbean fusion eatery on Binghamton’s Eastside is fulfilling one woman’s dream of becoming a restaurateur.

Tsha’s Kitchen is located at 124 Broad Avenue.

It’s named for the nickname of owner Judith Charles whose middle name is Natacha and grew up in Haiti being called Tsha.

Charles’s food blends Haitian and Jamaican dishes with Creole spices and some American soul food influences.

Specialties include fried chicken, creole mac and cheese and Haitian griot which is fried pieces of pork.

Charles says, for her, cooking isn’t work.

“I love to cook. I love feeding people because I know food makes people happy. I always wanted to bring my food to the public because people always eat my food and say, ‘You should be cooking in a restaurant or a catering hall.’ So, that’s when I decided maybe I should start my own restaurant,” Charles said.

Tsha’s Kitchen opened today and is offering grand opening specials.

It’s open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday.