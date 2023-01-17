BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Interested in keeping our country safe? The TSA is currently hiring officers to work at the Greater Binghamton Airport and will be holding several recruitment events this month.

According to the TSA, there are full-time and part-time positions open with a starting salary of $36,821.

After a year it jumps to $46,245, and after two it increases again to $57,117.

There will be a staffed recruitment table at the Greater Binghamton Airport security checkpoint from 10 a.m. until noon on both January 17th and 24th. Those interested in applying are asked to stop by.

TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York Bart Johnson said, ““This is a rewarding Federal job that offers annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases. Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

Applicants do not need previous work experience in security or law enforcement and will receive extensive training once hired.