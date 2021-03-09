TSA: 5 things travelers can do to prep for airport security during COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the mass vaccination site at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse performed second-best in the nation from Saturday through Monday, coming in second only to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center mass vaccination site in New York City. The site administered 9,758 doses over a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday, and 8,874 doses over a 24-hour period on Sunday and Monday. 156,774 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and over 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week and is expected to finish arriving by end of day on Sunday, March 14.

"Our providers across the state are receiving more and more supply, and thanks to our efficient infrastructure, they are breaking records with unprecedented numbers of shots being administered," Governor Cuomo said. "It is critical that we continue to engage New Yorkers and make vaccinations accessible because the real progress will be measured by how many shots we get into people's arms. The more successful we are in vaccinating people, the more we can continue to turn the gauges of our economy towards reopening and continuing to stay open."