Truth Pharm prepares for “Trail of Truth”

BINGHAMTON – A local grassroots organization is being honored for its efforts in mobilizing against the opioid crisis by having some prominent speakers attend its annual awareness march.

Truth Pharm held a news conference today announcing its 4th annual Trail of Truth event.

Part rally, part procession and part performance art, Trail of Truth is held in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event memorializes those who have lost their battle with drug addiction and raises awareness on ways to reduce overdose deaths.

That includes training and distribution of free Narcan kits, which can reverse an overdose.

Currently, Truth Pharm plans to honor 137 people from our area who lost their lives to opioids.

Founder and Executive Director Alexis Pleus says her organization has worked hard since the very first Trail of Truth to lessen the stigma many surviving family members feel.

“There were so many family members who came up to me and said thank you for doing this, I also lost my loved one I didn’t dare submit them, I’m not ready. And now so many of those families have submitted their loved ones and are including them,” Pleus says.

To show their support, Security Mutual Life Insurance and the DoubleTree Hotel have agreed to light the tops of their buildings purple for the entire month of August in recognition of opioid awareness.

This year, the Trail of Truth will be held on a Saturday, August 24th from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

It begins with a memorial display next to the Peacemakers Stage which is near the Court Street Bridge in downtown Binghamton.

There will be speakers including the state director of the Drug Policy Alliance Kassandra Frederique, photographer Nan Goldin and activist L.A. Kauffman.

Participants will then march to Government Plaza where relatives will memorialize their loved ones with chalk outlines on the sidewalk.

For more information, go to http://truthpharm.org.