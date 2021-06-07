Truth Pharm founder invited to testify for Congressional case against Sackler family

BINGHAMTON, NY – The founder of a local group that advocates for substance use disorder awareness will be providing testimony during a Congressional hearing about holding pharmaceutical drug makers accountable for addiction and death caused by their medications.

Alexis Pleus of Truth Pharm has been invited by Long Island Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to speak about her personal experience.

Her son Jeff died in 2014 of an opioid overdose after getting addicted to prescription painkillers.

Maloney is promoting the SACKLER Act, named for the family that founded Purdue Pharma, the maker of the painkiller OxyContin.

The hearing will examine members of the Sackler family and their potential harming of American individuals, families and communities through Purdue’s mass production, marketing and sale of OxyContin.

The Sackler Act would prevent people that have not filed for bankruptcy from obtaining releases from individual liability through bankruptcy proceedings.