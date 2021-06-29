Trump records video endorsement of Claudia Tenney

BINGHAMTON, NY -Just 5 months after retaking her seat in Congress, Republican Claudia Tenney is already looking forward to her next campaign while receiving an endorsement from someone very popular with her conservative base.

Former President Donald Trump gave Tenney his endorsement during a video selfie she recorded at what appears to be a golf course.

Tenney, who was a staunch ally of Trump’s during her first stint in the House of Representatives, sent the video out as part of a fundraising appeal to her supporters.

“I’m with Claudia she’s a fantastic woman, great conservative. Loved in her district, and loved in New York. Support her all the way, I’ve endorsed her and I’m proud of that endorsement she’s tough, she’s smart, and she’s a good person so endorse her, and be with her, and love her because she is very special, thank you very much,” says Tenney.

Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi recently announced that he would not take on Tenney for a third consecutive time next year.

The boundaries of the 22nd Congressional District could be dramatically altered by redistricting.