Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has secured a very important endorsement as she seeks to ward off any possible challengers from her own party in her run for the 23rd Congressional District.



Tenney’s campaign announced the backing of former President Donald Trump today.



In a statement, Trump said, “Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress. She is strong on Crime, securing our Border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful Veterans and our Military. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will continue fighting for our America First agenda in the Southern Tier, Western New York and throughout NY-23.”



Tenney announced last week that she would run for the gerrymandered 23rd District, which stretches from Western New York through the Southern Tier and includes Tioga County, northern Broome County and western Chenango County.



This after Democrats in Albany redrew the lines to move her current district, the 22nd, west to no longer include her Utica-area home or Greater Binghamton.



The 23rd is currently represented by Republican Tom Reed who is not running for re-election after he acknowledged a drunken incident of sexual harassment.



Tenney has been a stalwart ally of Trump who has repaid her loyalty with past endorsements and held a fundraiser for her in Utica in 2018.



Tenney says, “I am committed to fighting for President Trump’s America First Agenda and Making America Great Again, again.”