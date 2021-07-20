Trucks on the Tracks returns for the fall and summer

BINGHAMTON, NY – After having to postpone due to the rain, vendors where finally able to set up Trucks on the Track for it’s season opener.

The event consists of a large amount of food vendors along with artists, fresh honey and live music.

The first of the series took place on Thursday and welcomed a large crowd of community members.

As Trucks on the Tracks continue through it’s season, Co- Promoter Mark Yonaty hopes everyone can make it out at least once.

“Great energy, it’s a very well received event. The people live it, gets them out of the house. It’s an early event, people have the ability to come out about 5 o’ clock. The event ends around 8, 8:30 so even if you have work the following day you could be home, showered, in bed teeth brushed by 9:30,” says Yontay.

The event will occur the first Thursday of each month up until October.

To see a full list of vendors, visit the Trucks on the Track facebook page.

