BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular downtown event is back in Binghamton this Summer with new offerings.

Trucks on the Tracks takes place the first Thursday evening of every month during the Summer in the parking lot outside the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street.

Each month, food trucks and booths from local restaurants sell a wide variety of culinary delights. There’s also live music and ice cream for sale at Scoopy Dooby’s on site.

When it first launched 4 years ago, co-founders Mark Yonaty and Jay Pisculli were amazed when thousands of people showed up.

“It brings all walks of life here,” said Yonaty. “With every type there’s value. Whether you want to buy a 2 dollar hot dog or a 12 dollar brisket sandwich, there’s something for everyone here.”

Pisculli said, “We’re constantly evolving as an event, new people are coming in and it’s exciting to have new vendors for everyone. So that when you come back next month, you may be able to try something completely different.”

A couple of new additions this month are the PK Thai food truck selling Thai food and the Legacy Lounge food truck serving up chicken wings and shrimp tacos.

Music will be by the Loretz and Ludwig Duo.

Trucks on the Tracks runs from 5 to 8 p.m.