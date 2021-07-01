Trucks on the Tracks postponed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular food festival is being postponed due to rain.

Trucks on the Tracks was originally supposed to kick off tonight but instead will take place next Thursday.

Trucks on the Tracks takes place at the Lackawana Train Station and features a large variety of food trucks and venders.

Admission is free.

This year’s venders according to the event’s Faceboook Page are:

Mountain Top Clam Bakes

Smokey Legend Gourmet BBQ

Social on State

The Colonial

Pinkies Barbeque

Happy Pappi Arepas

Oompa Loompyas – Filipino Fusion

The Smoke Out – Family BBQ & Catering

PDR’s Catering – “Little Greek Girl” Food Truck

Scoopy Dooby’s Ice Cream – Ice Cream & Milkshakes

La Isla Restaurant – Latin American Food

Pig Vycious BBQ

JukeBox Donut Shop

Health on Wheels – Gluten Free, Plant Based Food Truck

Laos Kitchen – Thai/Laotian Food, Thai Iced Tea, Thai Iced Coffee

JuUice Juicery – Organic Cold Pressed Juices

Tata’s Goodies – Italian Cookies

Gramps Funnel Cakes

Downtown Dannys Hot Dog Cart

The Goldsmith

Vintageness Consignment Boutique

Dan Simonds Photography

Reva Park – Made By Rev – Custom Tie Dye

Grace & Grit – Boutique Clothing

Broome County Health Department – Vaccinate New York