Trucks on the Tracks postponed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular food festival is being postponed due to rain.
Trucks on the Tracks was originally supposed to kick off tonight but instead will take place next Thursday.
Trucks on the Tracks takes place at the Lackawana Train Station and features a large variety of food trucks and venders.
Admission is free.
This year’s venders according to the event’s Faceboook Page are:
Oompa Loompyas – Filipino Fusion
The Smoke Out – Family BBQ & Catering
PDR’s Catering – “Little Greek Girl” Food Truck
Scoopy Dooby’s Ice Cream – Ice Cream & Milkshakes
La Isla Restaurant – Latin American Food
Health on Wheels – Gluten Free, Plant Based Food Truck
Laos Kitchen – Thai/Laotian Food, Thai Iced Tea, Thai Iced Coffee
JuUice Juicery – Organic Cold Pressed Juices
Tata’s Goodies – Italian Cookies
Gramps Funnel Cakes
Downtown Dannys Hot Dog Cart
Vintageness Consignment Boutique
Reva Park – Made By Rev – Custom Tie Dye
Grace & Grit – Boutique Clothing
Broome County Health Department – Vaccinate New York