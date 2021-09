Binghamton is a city in, and the county seat of, Broome County, New York, United States

BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for a fun Thursday night activity?

The popular festival, Trucks on the Tracks, is back Thursday for their September event.

A variety of food trucks will be set up at the Lackawanna Train station from 5 to 8.

There will also be live music provided by Kevin Ludwig.

Admission is free.