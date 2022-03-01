OWEGO, NY – Truckers from across the country, including New York, are planning to descend on the nation’s capital to express their frustration with pandemic mandates.

While the main People’s Convoy from California to Washington D-C doesn’t travel through Greater Binghamton, there are smaller convoys of trucks from the Rochester and Syracuse areas that will pass through as they prepare to gather along the D-C Beltway on Saturday.

The procession of trucks has prompted many groups, including the Tioga Patriots, to organize overpass rallies with sign-carrying and flag-waving supporters cheer on the convoy.

Rocco Lucente of Spencer is staging a gathering on the Court Street Bridge over Route 17 for when the trucks pass under tomorrow afternoon.

Lucente says COVID mandates and restrictions are unconstitutional and deprive Americans of their human rights.

He says the only way to end them are for people’s voices to be heard.

“When I see what happened in Canada, when I see what is happening here in the United States with this trucker rally, I believe that is the answer. The answer is not some feckless politician in Albany, some feckless politician in Washington, D.C., the answer is we the people. And I think this movement is the embodiment of that spirit,” says Lucente.

Lucente says despite the recent lifting of most mask mandates in New York, he plans to protest until every COVID-related emergency declaration is lifted, including vaccine mandates for helathcare workers and college students.

He’s planning to gather along the southern end of the Court Street Bridge in Owego tomorrow between 1:30 and 3 P-M.

Lucente says there will be speeches to go with the show of support.

He’s started a Facebook event page at Trucker Convoy Owego Rally.