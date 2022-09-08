VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station’s 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station’s parking lot.

A Vestal Fire Chief arrived on the scene around 3:50 p.m. and confirmed that there was a working car fire away from the fuel pumps.

According to the Vestal Fire Department, bystanders attempted to use fire extinguishers on the vehicle in an effort to control the fire before fire department arrival, but the extinguishers had no effect.

Engine 32-4 arrived on the scene and crew members began to extinguish the fire with an attack line. The fire was quickly controlled and knocked down.

Engine 32-1 arrived shortly after and it’s crew helped with overhaul and final suppression efforts, said the Fire Department.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.