Truck driver shortage signed into law

BINGHAMTON, NY – According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry is responsible for 1 out of every 27 jobs in New York State, but finding new drivers is getting more and more difficult.

Due to an aging workforce, it is estimated that the industry will need to hire almost 1 million new drivers over the next 10 years.

Currently in the state of New York, anyone 18 to 20 years old can obtain a CDL Class B license to drive within state lines.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced that Governor Hochul has signed into law a bill to create a Young Adult Commercial Driver’s License Class A program for 18 to 20 year olds.

“This is a great opportunity to keep people in state but also to get them into a potential career that might be a good fit for them. This isn’t a career for everyone, but it’s perfect for some people and to have that opportunity in a safe environment, with very stringent training standards is going to give a significant boost to the trucking industry,” says Lupardo.

This bill will allow young adults to obtain their CDL Class A to drive tractor-trailers and other large vehicles.

Lupardo also mentioned that New York is the last state in the country to allow this opportunity.