MIDDLETOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.

Troopers, the NYS Police K9 Unit, New York State Forest Rangers, and local fire and EMS immediately began to search the area. A New York State Police drone was also utilized during the investigation.

The woman was eventually located in a heavily wooded area off Huckleberry Hill Road. She sustained minor injuries and was turned over to EMS who then transported her to Margaretville Hospital.