DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WETM)- On June 23, 2021 shortly after 9:00 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit responded to a reported domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace in the Village of Deposit. A trooper was shot. The trooper was transported by ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public. More information will be released when it is available.