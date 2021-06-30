Trooper Ryan Thorp released from hospital after shooting incident in Deposit

DEPOSIT, NY – A New York State Trooper who was shot in the arm while responding to a domestic dispute in Deposit last week has been released from the hospital.

Trooper Ryan Thorp, a 3 year veteran of State Police, was wheeled out of Wilson Hospital in Johnson City today after spending a week recovering from his wounds.

Thorp stood up and fist bumped his fellow Troopers who were applauding his release.

Police have charged 44 year-old Scott Mawhiney with attempted murder for allegedly shooting Thorp with a shotgun along Sunrise Terrace in Deposit last Wednesday evening.

Thorp will continue his recovery at home.