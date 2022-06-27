CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone and his partner, Trooper Ana Reynes, were dispatched to an unusual call this morning.

A report came in of a dog stuck in a culvert pipe in the Town of Conklin. Upon arriving on the scene, the troopers learned that 13-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, Lilah, had been missing for several days and was finally found deep underground inside the pipe.

According to NYS Police, Trooper Rasaphone decided to leap into action. He tied a rope to Lilah’s leash and began to crawl through the pipe. After crawling for about 15 feet, he found Lilah and was able to put a collar on her. With the help of the owner, the troopers worked to eventually pull the dog out safely.

Lilah was unharmed and is currently back with her owner.