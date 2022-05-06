BINGHAMTON, NY – All aboard.

The First Friday trolley is back on the streets of downtown Binghamton this evening.

B-C Transit recently purchased a new cherry-red trolley-style bus to replace the old one.

It leaves the Phelps Mansion Museum on Court Street at 6 and 7 p.m. returning at 6:45 and 7:45.

Along the way, it makes stops downtown and at the Bundy Museum on the Westside.

And volunteers from the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier are on board to give riders insight into some of the architectural history of the Parlor City.

Toby Manker, Executive Director of the Phelps, says it makes her museum more accessible.

“We rely on the transportation to get people here. It’s a long walk from downtown. We’re busy a lot, a public institution, a historic house museum. If you haven’t seen it, please come,” says Manker.

B-C Transit showed off a painting of one of the old electric trolleys that ran in Binghamton starting in the late 1800’s.

Tonight, the Phelps is hosting a free piano recital by students of Pej Reitz.

The former B-C Transit trolley had been dubbed the Sweet Carry-line.

No name yet for the new one.