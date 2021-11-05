Trinity Memorial Church will host live music this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton is excited to host live music in its sanctuary again this weekend.

The church is offering a free concert of short pieces featuring its organ, tympani, five vocal soloists and the sixteen-piece Binghamton Virtuosi string ensemble.

The program combines some German baroque, a 20th Century work by American composer Daniel Pinkham and a master work by French composer Francis Poulenc.

Tim Smith is Trinity’s organist and choir master.

“A sampling of several delightful shorter pieces, Sometimes we refer to this as going to the tapas bar. You’re having a small plate of something with incredible flavors and textures and say, ‘Wow, that was great.’ And then comes something that’s completely different but still delightful,” he says.

The concert takes place this Sunday at 6 PM inside the church across from Binghamton High School.

Plenty of free parking in the church’s lot off Oak Street.

Trinity has installed air filtration and circulation equipment and the audience will be required to wear masks.