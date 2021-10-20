Trick or Treat at Animal Adventure

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Get into the Halloween spirit with Animal Adventure Park this weekend.

The park is hosting their annual trick or treat event, and only a few tickets remain.

Guests have the option to chose either Day Time Trick or Treat or Flashlight Safari Trick or Treat.

Due to COVID-19, the event is limited and guests will be assigned a time.

The daytime slots are aimed at younger kids and the nighttime for older, though nothing is meant to be truly scary.

Trick or treaters should come in costume.

Tickets are selling out fast, so click here to grab yours.