BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A downtown vintage clothing boutique is celebrating on-screen moms from the classic era of TV sitcoms in honor of Mother’s Day.

Mabel D Orr on Washington Street has paired faces from television moms like Edith Bunker and Shirley Partridge with outfits of that era on mannequins in the storefront windows.

Store owner Heidi Weeks credits her friend Tony Fiala with the idea.

She says they both grew up watching TV of the 60’s and 70’s and have been collecting props for the displays for months.

Weeks says the majority of the dresses and accessories were already in her store, most having come from Binghamton closets.

“I don’t paint, I don’t draw but clothing is my visual art. I can put an outfit together to create a picture. I’m also an actress so for me to have a store, it all has to meld together and be theatrical and fun. It’s also a way that people can see how they can dress creatively. Don’t be afraid to put kooky things together and make a great outfit.”

Weeks was especially thrilled when she recently rewatched the pilot episode of the Brady Bunch and realized she had the exact same dress that Carol Brady wears for her wedding.

She says the display will remain up until the end of May.