BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.

39-year-old Isaac Anzaroot was arrested on July 13th as he was wanted on 12 bench warrants and 2 arrest warrants related to housing code violations.

Anzaroot is the owner of numerous properties in the city, including 95 Court Street and many rental units.

Kraham told NewsChannel 34 back in July that that some of the violations were for properties at 132 and 169 Hawley Street and that Anzaroot had failed to show up in court to face the charges.

He said that Anzaroot owns rental property under a variety of business names including Agem, Mega, Upstate Urban Properties and Monaco.

Former tenants of Anzaroot say they have encountered bedbugs, cockroaches, and sewage flooding, to go along with high rent prices.

Several of his properties have been condemned and residents have been forced to move out.

The trial will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Binghamton City Court.