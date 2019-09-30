Trial of BU Student who killed his ex-girlfriend, Orlando Tercero, begins Tuesday

The trial of a former Binghamton University student accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to begin Tuesday using a video stream to connect witnesses in Binghamton to a courtroom in Nicaragua.

23 year-old Orlando Tercero is charged with 2nd degree murder in the March 2018 death of 22-year old Haley Anderson, a Binghamton University Nursing student from Long Island.

Police discovered Anderson’s body at Tercero’s apartment at 23 Oak Street in Binghamton.

Authorities say Tercero fled our area by flying from JFK airport to Nicaragua shortly after the death.

Tercero was then arrested by Nicaraguan National Police at the request of the United States.

He’s believed to hold dual citizenship between the U-S and Nicaragua, whoich refused to extradite him, opting to put him on trial in Nicaragua instead.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell’s office has established a live video stream and an interpreter for local witnesses to testify remotely during the trial.

Cornwell conducted a test of the live stream today with the Nicaraguan judge and prosecutor.