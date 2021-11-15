Trial begins for Deposit man accused of shooting State Trooper

BINGHAMTON, NY – The trial of a Deposit man accused of shooting and wounding a New York State Trooper began with jury selection this morning.

Mawhiney is accused of shooting New York State Trooper Ryan Thorp in the arm back on June 23rd when Thorp responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Sunrise Terrace in Deposit.

Thorp was able to get away safely and apply a tourniquet to himself before being transported to Wilson Hospital.

On July 14th, Mawhiney was indicted on 9 charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting Thorp with a 20 gauge shot gun.

Other charges included assault, criminal use and procession of a fire arm, and violation and harassment.

On August 3rd, Mawhiney received bail, upsetting the union that represents New York State Troopers.

Which is when, Mawhiney’s attorney, Ron Benjamin, says the incident marked an aberration and that his client is not a career criminal.

Benjamin blamed alcohol for Mawhiney’s actions and says he is not a threat to the community.

Judge Kevin Dooley began looking for the 12 people that will sit as jurors on this trial.

This process is expected to finish up this evening.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week and possibly into next.