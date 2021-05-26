Tri-City Hearing moves into larger office

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fairly new audiology business in our area has already outgrown its original location.

Tri-City Hearing in Vestal celebrated moving into a larger suite at 200 Plaza Drive today.

The business that opened 3 and a half years ago now has 50 percent more space, larger examination rooms and its own private restroom now.

Director of Operations Cliff Carey says business has increased since the pandemic began as hearing issues have been exacerbated by the wide spread use of masks.

“They will compensate by reading facial expression, reading lips and they can pick up some of the subtleties in the language that they’re missing because of their hearing loss. Well, that’s all gone because of masks. The masks also muffle speech. So, before when you’d speak with someone, ask them to speak up a little, you had all of these compensation behaviors that were suddenly gone,” says Carey.

Carey says the addition of Doctor Amanda Levy, who is a Doctor of Audiology, has expanded Tri-City’s offerings.

Licensed Hearing Aid Dispenser Amanda VanFossen also continues at the practice.

For more information, or to book an appointment, go to Tri-CityHearing.com.