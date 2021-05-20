Tri-Cities Opera will be returning to live performances

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is preparing to return to live in-person performances with a version of its popular Opera and Beer series that incorporates the beer into the plot.

TCO is staging ‘The Elixir of Love’ next week under the Firehouse Stage performance tent in Johnson City.

The scaled back and shortened opera has been translated into English and will be presented in an immersive style with the singers occasionally performing among the audience.

And rather than being set at a vineyard, the adaption takes place in a brewery and includes specific local references such as spiedies.

General Director John Rozzoni says TCO is thrilled to be back in person.

“It’s a really important moment for Tri-Cities Opera to have weathered this storm over the past year plus. And to still be here, going strong, and doing what we do best which is performing live opera for live audiences in person,” he says.

The cast includes Binghamton resident and TCO’s Artistic Advisor Jenni Bank, Resident Artist Erin Alcorn and BU masters students Tshombe Selby and Robert Flora.

Showtimes are next Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.

Seating under the tent is limited to 70 people and tickets will be sold in pods of 2 or 4.

Food and Fire Barbecue will be on hand selling wine, cocktails and, of course, beer.

Masks must be worn unless eating or drinking.

For tickets or more information, call 772-0400 or go to http://TriCitiesOpera.com.