BINGHAMTON, NY – The Tri-Cities Opera is offering free fun for the whole family this May.

The short opera, Stone Soup, will be performed four times in May, free of charge. This is a family friendly show, 35 minutes long and performed in English. The Tri-Cities Opera says this is a good way to introduce children to opera.

The opera takes place in Blessing Texas, and centers around Max’s General Store and the central message “we al have something to contribute and sharing makes things better for everyone.” Performers include members of the Tri-Cities Opera as well as Binghamton University Master of Music in Opera students.

The first performance will be at the Courthouse Square in Owego on Friday, May 6 at 6:30. On May 7th at 1:30 viewers can catch the second performance at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The third will be on May 14th at 3 at the Broome County Public Library Reading Garden. The final performance will be May 21st at 2 in the Discovery Center Story Garden.

The Tri-Cities Opera will also be collecting donations for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at each performance.